In this episode, discuss the Department of War's transition from traditional, siloed acquisition systems to an agile, portfolio-centric model designed to keep pace with modern warfare. They explore the groundbreaking role of the Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) established in the FY26 NDAA, which integrates requirements, budgeting, and execution into a single node to provide the speed and flexibility needed on the battlefield.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 09:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92417
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111795903.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:37
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 42: Warfighting Acquisition Strategy: The Rise of the Portfolio Acquisition Executives, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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