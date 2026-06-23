KMC Update - Army Community Service and Army Education

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on host nation classes with Bryan Albertson, Army Community Service cross cultural adaptation technician, and updates on upcoming summer classes with Darren Donovan, Ramstein and KMC campus director for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 24, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 08:50
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92413
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111795760.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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