A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the Red, White, & Blue Candle Making event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jorge Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 07:14
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92407
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111793799.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot: Red, White, & Blue Candle Making Event, by PO3 Jorge Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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