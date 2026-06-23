Living in Recovery EP 15 Michelle’s Experience

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Michelle describes her experience growing up in a household where addiction and violence were present, and how this way of life continued with her future relationships. Michelle discusses the abuse she endured as a spouse of an alcoholic and the guilt she still struggles with as a mother for what her kids witnessed while growing up. Michelle shares a message to those who may be struggling with addiction, reminding them to look to family to see the impact it's having on them.