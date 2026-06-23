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    Living in Recovery EP 15 Michelle’s Experience

    Living in Recovery EP 15 Michelle’s Experience

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    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Audio by Timothy Brien 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Michelle describes her experience growing up in a household where addiction and violence were present, and how this way of life continued with her future relationships. Michelle discusses the abuse she endured as a spouse of an alcoholic and the guilt she still struggles with as a mother for what her kids witnessed while growing up. Michelle shares a message to those who may be struggling with addiction, reminding them to look to family to see the impact it's having on them.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 08:43
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92406
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111793702.mp3
    Length: 00:35:24
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Living in Recovery EP 15 Michelle’s Experience, by Timothy Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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