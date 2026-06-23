Michelle describes her experience growing up in a household where addiction and violence were present, and how this way of life continued with her future relationships. Michelle discusses the abuse she endured as a spouse of an alcoholic and the guilt she still struggles with as a mother for what her kids witnessed while growing up. Michelle shares a message to those who may be struggling with addiction, reminding them to look to family to see the impact it's having on them.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 08:43
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92406
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111793702.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:24
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Living in Recovery EP 15 Michelle’s Experience, by Timothy Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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