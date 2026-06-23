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    Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 10

    Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 10

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    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Audio by Capt. Abby Wilton 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    LTC David Paddock and CW4 James Yantis look ahead at where AI is taking the Army, covering the two key trends shaping the force: the rise of agentic AI and the push to get AI capability down to the tactical edge. They discuss what it will take to make both work operationally and explore the emerging roles of operational data teams and the 49B MOS. The conversation tackles how commanders must think about risk as automation increases, why auditability is essential in AI-enabled systems, and how the Army needs to balance leveraging fast-moving commercial AI with the unique demands of the battlefield. A forward-looking episode for leaders at every level who want to understand what the Army's AI-enabled future actually requires.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 12:59
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92404
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111793574.mp3
    Length: 00:26:38
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 10, by CPT Abby Wilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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