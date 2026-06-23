LTC David Paddock and CW4 James Yantis look ahead at where AI is taking the Army, covering the two key trends shaping the force: the rise of agentic AI and the push to get AI capability down to the tactical edge. They discuss what it will take to make both work operationally and explore the emerging roles of operational data teams and the 49B MOS. The conversation tackles how commanders must think about risk as automation increases, why auditability is essential in AI-enabled systems, and how the Army needs to balance leveraging fast-moving commercial AI with the unique demands of the battlefield. A forward-looking episode for leaders at every level who want to understand what the Army's AI-enabled future actually requires.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 12:59
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92404
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111793574.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:38
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 10, by CPT Abby Wilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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