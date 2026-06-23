Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 9

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LTC David Paddock sits down with CW3 Victor Fernandez, a cyber defense expert and information system security manager at AI2C, to tackle the risks and vulnerabilities that come with integrating AI into Army organizations. They cover why most AI security concerns aren't new, how to use Army-authorized platforms safely, the dangers of hallucinations and prompt engineering pitfalls, and the key framework for managing AI risk. Whether you're a developer, a staff officer, or a unit leader, this episode gives you the practical security mindset you need before fielding AI in your formation.