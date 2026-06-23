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    Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 8

    Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 8

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    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Audio by Capt. Abby Wilton 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    In Episode 8 of the Army AI Integration Center podcast, host Lieutenant Colonel David Paddock sits down with Captain Natalie McGrath to explore how AI can become a practical, tangible tool for soldiers and NCOs at the small unit level. They discuss AI-powered personalized training, digital twins to improve simulations and fault diagnosis, and how large language models can streamline the administrative burden of NCOERs, awards, and counseling statements. The conversation also covers computer vision applications for property inventories, risk management automation for field exercises, and AI-assisted marksmanship coaching, while emphasizing that AI is a decision-support tool, not a replacement for the judgment and leadership that commanders bring to their formations.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 12:42
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92402
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111793561.mp3
    Length: 00:26:39
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 8, by CPT Abby Wilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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