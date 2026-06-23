Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 8

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In Episode 8 of the Army AI Integration Center podcast, host Lieutenant Colonel David Paddock sits down with Captain Natalie McGrath to explore how AI can become a practical, tangible tool for soldiers and NCOs at the small unit level. They discuss AI-powered personalized training, digital twins to improve simulations and fault diagnosis, and how large language models can streamline the administrative burden of NCOERs, awards, and counseling statements. The conversation also covers computer vision applications for property inventories, risk management automation for field exercises, and AI-assisted marksmanship coaching, while emphasizing that AI is a decision-support tool, not a replacement for the judgment and leadership that commanders bring to their formations.