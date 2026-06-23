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    KMC Update - Practicing Mindfulness and Environmental Health

    KMC Update - Practicing Mindfulness and Environmental Health

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    06.22.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on practicing mindfulness with Marcus Gradney, Mindfulness and Holistic Health coach, and the importance of Environmental Health Engineering (EHE) with Capt. Christopher Jorgensen, Public Health Command Europe Environmental Health Engineering deputy chief, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 23, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 09:26
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92401
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111793158.mp3
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMC Update - Practicing Mindfulness and Environmental Health, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    KMC
    Mindfulness
    AFN
    Safety
    Health

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