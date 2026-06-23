KMC Update - Practicing Mindfulness and Environmental Health

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on practicing mindfulness with Marcus Gradney, Mindfulness and Holistic Health coach, and the importance of Environmental Health Engineering (EHE) with Capt. Christopher Jorgensen, Public Health Command Europe Environmental Health Engineering deputy chief, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 23, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 09:26
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92401
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111793158.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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