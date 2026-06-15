The LOGSTAT: Go for Green - Optimizing Nutrition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92394" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Episode #57: Healthy nutrition is the foundation for a Soldier to reach their peak performance. What we put into our bodies will determine the output we are able to achieve. Thus, over the years the Army has sought to provide the force with the most nutritious meals while ensuring Soldiers can choose the meals that taste the best to them. To achieve this, the Go for Green initiative provides a color-coding system for Soldiers to decide which foods to consume in the dining facilities. On this episode, CPT Garett Pyle meets with MAJ Christin Jessen and Denise Laursen to provide a better understanding to how Soldiers should fuel their bodies and the importance of nutrition.



Additional Resources:

o Go for Green (G4G) – is a joint service performance-nutrition initiative that improves the food environment where Service Members live and work. G4G promotes better food and beverage selections with the aim of optimizing performance, readiness, and health. https://www.hprc-online.org/nutrition/go-green



o Human Performance Resources by CHAMP (HPRC) – provides evidence-based resources to help Service Members and their families optimize their performance and reach total fitness. https://www.hprc-online.org/



o Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) – takes a holistic approach to fitness by addressing five readiness domains (physical, mental, nutrition, sleep, and spiritual), understanding that each domain impacts the others, so we need to educate our Soldiers and provide them the resources needed to maximize their performance on and off the battlefield. https://h2f.army.mil/



o Armed Forces Wellness Centers – Provides innovative and evidence-based health promotion programs and services that facilitate readiness and resiliency across the Warfighter population. https://warfighterwellness.org/armed-forces-wellness-centers/