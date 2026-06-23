260618-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 18, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Croatian Armed Forces hosting Combined Adriatic Cyber Endeavor 2026 and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's remarks at NATO's Allied Defense Minister meeting. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 04:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92392
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111785019.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Adriatic Partners Strengthen Cyber Defense Skills and Secretary of War Speaks at NATO Defense Meeting, by PO2 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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