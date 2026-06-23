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    AFN Now radio spot

    AFN Now radio spot

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    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    06.17.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez 

    AFN Incirlik

    A 15 second spot about streaming sports on the AFN Now smartphone application at Incirlik Air Base, Feb. 18, 2026. This was a spot was created for Incirlik Armed Forces Network radio show. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 05:44
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92388
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111784728.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Now radio spot, by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Movies
    OCONUS
    Streaming
    AFN Now
    Sports
    VFX

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