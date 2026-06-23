A 15 second spot about streaming sports on the AFN Now smartphone application at Incirlik Air Base, Feb. 18, 2026. This was a spot was created for Incirlik Armed Forces Network radio show. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 05:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92388
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784728.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Now radio spot, by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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