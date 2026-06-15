NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 4, 2026) An hour of scoped radio highlights a DJ’s skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisement were edited out to focus solely on the DJ’s performance. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 09:41
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92387
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784722.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:22
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with DJ Smooth, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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