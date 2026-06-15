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    USAG Italy Navigates Busy PCS Season

    USAG Italy Navigates Busy PCS Season

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    ITALY

    06.16.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke 

    AFN Vicenza

    An audio news report highlights the summer Permanent Change of Station (PCS) season at U.S. Army Garrison Italy. Garrison leadership encourages departing and arriving military families to begin the relocation process early, outlining critical steps such as scheduling household goods shipments and attending the mandatory weekly newcomer welcome briefings at Caserma Ederle. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 08:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92383
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111784572.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Italy Navigates Busy PCS Season, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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