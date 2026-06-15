An audio news report highlights the summer Permanent Change of Station (PCS) season at U.S. Army Garrison Italy. Garrison leadership encourages departing and arriving military families to begin the relocation process early, outlining critical steps such as scheduling household goods shipments and attending the mandatory weekly newcomer welcome briefings at Caserma Ederle. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92383
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784572.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Italy Navigates Busy PCS Season, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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