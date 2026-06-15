VICENZA, ITALY — Audio spot detailing the features of the "My Army Post" mobile application for the Vicenza Military Community.
(U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:11
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92382
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784569.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, My Army Post App Keeps Vicenza Connected, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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