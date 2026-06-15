(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    My Army Post App Keeps Vicenza Connected

    My Army Post App Keeps Vicenza Connected

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.16.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke 

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, ITALY — Audio spot detailing the features of the "My Army Post" mobile application for the Vicenza Military Community.
    (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 08:11
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92382
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111784569.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My Army Post App Keeps Vicenza Connected, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio