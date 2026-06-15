SETAF-AF Change of Command Newscast

VICENZA, ITALY — An audio news report announces the upcoming U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) change of command ceremony, at Caserma Ederle, Italy. The ceremony will honor the outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, and welcome the incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown.
(U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92381
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784568.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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