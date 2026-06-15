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    Stay Connected with AFN Now in Italy

    Stay Connected with AFN Now in Italy

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    ITALY

    06.16.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke 

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, ITALY —Radio spot highlighting the AFN Now streaming application, available to U.S. military personnel stationed in Italy. The free digital service provides service members and their families in Vicenza, Naples, and Aviano with on-demand access to the latest news, entertainment, and live U.S. sports across mobile devices, tablets, and smart TVs. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 08:11
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92380
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111784567.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Stay Connected with AFN Now in Italy, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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