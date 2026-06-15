VICENZA, ITALY —Radio spot highlighting the AFN Now streaming application, available to U.S. military personnel stationed in Italy. The free digital service provides service members and their families in Vicenza, Naples, and Aviano with on-demand access to the latest news, entertainment, and live U.S. sports across mobile devices, tablets, and smart TVs. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:11
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92380
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784567.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stay Connected with AFN Now in Italy, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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