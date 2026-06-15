Stay Connected with AFN Now in Italy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

VICENZA, ITALY —Radio spot highlighting the AFN Now streaming application, available to U.S. military personnel stationed in Italy. The free digital service provides service members and their families in Vicenza, Naples, and Aviano with on-demand access to the latest news, entertainment, and live U.S. sports across mobile devices, tablets, and smart TVs. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke)