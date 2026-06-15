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    AFN Naples Radio News - Italian Defense Minister in Pentagon and CBRN Exercise in Latvia

    AFN Naples Radio News - Italian Defense Minister in Pentagon and CBRN Exercise in Latvia

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.16.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew McPeek 

    AFN Naples

    260616-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 16, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto meets with Secretary of War in Pentagon and Simulated CBRN exercise at Camp Turtle, Latvia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 08:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92379
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111784442.mp3
    Length: 00:02:04
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Italian Defense Minister in Pentagon and CBRN Exercise in Latvia, by PO2 Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    CBRN
    Latvia
    CBRN (chemical biological radiological nuclear) training
    Department of Defense
    Italian defense
    Camp Turtle

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