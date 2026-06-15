AFN Naples Radio News - Italian Defense Minister in Pentagon and CBRN Exercise in Latvia

260616-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 16, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto meets with Secretary of War in Pentagon and Simulated CBRN exercise at Camp Turtle, Latvia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92379
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784442.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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