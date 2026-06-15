AFN Naples Radio Spot- Best of Italy Competition

260618-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 18, 2026) AFN Radio spot highlighting Stars and Stripes Best of Italy competition starting in June. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:06
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92376
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784432.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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