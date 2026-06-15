260618 Spangdahlem Radio News Astral Knight 2026

The following is a radio news report covering exercise Astral Knight 2026 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 16, 2026. The exercise had Airmen from the 606th Air Control Squadron exercising distributed command and control while highlighting their deployment readiness, joint integration, and electronic warfare training support. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 07:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92373
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784334.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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