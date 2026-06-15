Honor Guard Spot

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This is a 30 second radio spot highlights the Spangdahlem Honor Guard on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 17, 2026. The spot informs Airmen on how to apply for the Honor Guard and emphasizes training opportunities and the importance of representing the Air Force with dignity and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)