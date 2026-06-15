This is a 30 second radio spot highlights the Spangdahlem Honor Guard on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 17, 2026. The spot informs Airmen on how to apply for the Honor Guard and emphasizes training opportunities and the importance of representing the Air Force with dignity and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 07:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92371
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784326.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honor Guard Spot, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.