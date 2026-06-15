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    Honor Guard Spot

    Honor Guard Spot

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    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.16.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is a 30 second radio spot highlights the Spangdahlem Honor Guard on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 17, 2026. The spot informs Airmen on how to apply for the Honor Guard and emphasizes training opportunities and the importance of representing the Air Force with dignity and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 07:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92371
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111784326.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Guard Spot, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Radio News
    AFN spangdahlem
    Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany

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