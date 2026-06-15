(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paris Magic ITT trip Spot

    Paris Magic ITT trip Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.16.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is a 30 second radio spot highlighting the Disneyland Paris and Paris Tour offered through the Information, Tickets and Travel office on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 17, 2026. The spot promotes the 18–19 July 2026 trip, which includes hotel lodging, breakfast, transportation, and a guided Paris tour, with Disney tickets sold separately. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 07:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92370
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111784323.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paris Magic ITT trip Spot, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ITT
    Radio news
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio