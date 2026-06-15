This is a 30 second radio spot highlighting the Disneyland Paris and Paris Tour offered through the Information, Tickets and Travel office on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 17, 2026. The spot promotes the 18–19 July 2026 trip, which includes hotel lodging, breakfast, transportation, and a guided Paris tour, with Disney tickets sold separately. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 07:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92370
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784323.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Paris Magic ITT trip Spot, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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