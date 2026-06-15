The USAREUR-AF News Brief is an audio brief summarizing news of note for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO LANDCOM. This brief is informational only and does not imply endorsement of any organization. Generative artificial intelligence was used in the production of this brief, and copyright owners retain all rights to their work.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 05:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Audio ID:
|92348
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784172.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF News Brief 20260601, by Susanne Goebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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