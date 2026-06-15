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    PTSD Awareness Month

    PTSD Awareness Month

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.17.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Shannon Braaten 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sharod Croom, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Mental Health team member, discusses PTSD awareness month June 15, 2026. PTSD awareness month occurs every June to reduce mental health stigma. (US Air Force Audio by SSgt Shannon Braaten)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 00:14
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92344
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111783847.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PTSD Awareness Month, by SSgt Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN
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