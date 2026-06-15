U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sharod Croom, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Mental Health team member, discusses PTSD awareness month June 15, 2026. PTSD awareness month occurs every June to reduce mental health stigma. (US Air Force Audio by SSgt Shannon Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 00:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92344
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111783847.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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