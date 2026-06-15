CMSSF Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92343" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force, Chief Master Sergeant John F. Bentivegna, discusses U.S. Space Force operations in the Indo-Pacific June 11, 2026. The formative purpose of the Space Force is to achieve Space Superiority, ensuring freedom of action in space for our forces while denying the same to our adversaries. (US Air Force Audio by SSgt Shannon Braaten)