CMSSF Interview

Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force, Chief Master Sergeant John F. Bentivegna, discusses U.S. Space Force operations in the Indo-Pacific June 11, 2026. The formative purpose of the Space Force is to achieve Space Superiority, ensuring freedom of action in space for our forces while denying the same to our adversaries. (US Air Force Audio by SSgt Shannon Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 23:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92343
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111783846.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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