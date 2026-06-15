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    CMSSF Interview

    CMSSF Interview

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.17.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Shannon Braaten 

    AFN Okinawa

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force, Chief Master Sergeant John F. Bentivegna, discusses U.S. Space Force operations in the Indo-Pacific June 11, 2026. The formative purpose of the Space Force is to achieve Space Superiority, ensuring freedom of action in space for our forces while denying the same to our adversaries. (US Air Force Audio by SSgt Shannon Braaten)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 23:56
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92343
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111783846.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSSF Interview, by SSgt Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USSF
    Indo-Pacific
    AFN

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