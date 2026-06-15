A Radio Newscast highlighting the new Defender Weapon Trainer Course at Kunsan Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 23:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92342
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111783845.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan Defenders train Airmen, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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