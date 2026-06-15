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    NEWSCAST June 18, 2026: KAMANDAG 10 Begins & George Washington Carrier Strike Group arrives in Guam

    NEWSCAST June 18, 2026: KAMANDAG 10 Begins & George Washington Carrier Strike Group arrives in Guam

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.18.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 18, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski reports on a scheduled port visit by the USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group to Guam following routine operations, Jun. 16, 2026, and Joint Exercise KAMANDAG 10 2026 in the Philippines, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 18, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 23:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92341
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111783795.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST June 18, 2026: KAMANDAG 10 Begins & George Washington Carrier Strike Group arrives in Guam, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    Port visit
    Sasebo
    Regional Security
    KAMANDAG 10
    Joint Exercise 2026

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