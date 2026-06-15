NEWSCAST June 18, 2026: KAMANDAG 10 Begins & George Washington Carrier Strike Group arrives in Guam

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COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 18, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski reports on a scheduled port visit by the USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group to Guam following routine operations, Jun. 16, 2026, and Joint Exercise KAMANDAG 10 2026 in the Philippines, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 18, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)