Insights From the Fight Podcast: Episode 9 - Establishing JTF Southern Border

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In this episode of the "Insights from the Fight" Podcast, Lieutenant Colonels Aaron Childers and Chad Corbin to discuss the 10th Mountain Division’s deployment to establish Joint Task Force (JTF) Southern Border. The guests discuss the complexities involved in setting the theater within the continental United States, navigating strict intelligence oversight constraints, and forging critical partnerships with Customs and Border Protection (CBP), interagency partners, and the Mexican military. This episode highlights the value of mastering foundational doctrinal processes, such as the Military Decision-Making Process (MDMP), design, and establishing an operational framework to enable innovation in an austere, interagency environment.



Listeners will gain insights into the operationalization of intelligence at echelon, the real-world testing of emerging technologies like Counter-UAS, rapid adaptation, and synchronizing operations across a vast joint operations area. This dialogue serves as an essential resource for Army officers and NCOs seeking to understand the nuances of homeland defense operations, interagency coordination, and the continuous evolution of large-scale maneuver doctrine applied to complex, non-traditional threats.