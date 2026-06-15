In this episode, we discuss the meaning of the term transaction under Rule for Courts-Martial 1002(d)(2)(B)(i). We review when sentences to confinement for multiple offenses should run concurrently or consecutively. We also address forfeiture and the plain error standard of review.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 18:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92337
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111783336.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:35
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 75: United States v. Batres (C.A.A.F. 2025), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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