A radio newscast informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents about the Unite States and the Philippines expanding aviation infrastructure at Basa Air Base to increase aircraft and drone operations. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ayanna Mahurin)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 08:23
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92320
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111780785.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio News Spot: Aircraft and Drone Operations Project Expansion, by SN Ayanna Mahurin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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