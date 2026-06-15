260616-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

Interior Communications Specialist 1st Class Fanecia, command career counselor for the AFN-E region, speaks about the First Term Sailor Workshop with its benefits and goals, June 17, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 05:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92313
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111780673.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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