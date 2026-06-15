NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 17, 2026) A 30-second radio spot reminding sailors across NSA Souda Bay to use Operational Risk Management before doing any activity, June 17, 2026. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 06:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92312
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111780672.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Souda Bay Spot The Quest, by PO2 Emma Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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