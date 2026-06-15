USAG Wiesbaden On-Air Community Discussion - June 12, 2026

AFN Wiesbaden welcomes U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Troy Danderson for his final broadcast as Garrison Commander during the Garrison's monthly on-air discussion in Wiesbaden, Germany, June 12, 2026.
This month's topics included...
• America 250 Independence Week June 27 - July 5
• Summer Safety
• A final "thank you" message from Col. Danderson
... and more!
(U.S. Army recording by Sgt. Kenneth S. Barnet)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 02:17
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92311
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111780506.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:41
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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