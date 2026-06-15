(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Highnoon Radio News Segment

    Highnoon Radio News Segment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.16.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    AFN Yokosuka

    A radio news segment covering the death of a foreign gang leader in a strike by U.S. forces.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 00:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92309
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111780422.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Highnoon Radio News Segment, by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio