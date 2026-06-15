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    Arctic Connections | Canada and the North American Arctic

    Arctic Connections | Canada and the North American Arctic

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    ANCHORAGE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    In this episode of Arctic Connections, Distinguished Professor and North American Arctic Policy Advisor for the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies (ACT1 Contractor), Dr. Kathryn Friedman, catches up with Ms. Sara Cohen, Deputy Chief of Missions for Foreign Policy and National Security at the Canadian Embassy in Washington D.C. They explain why the North American Arctic matters to both the U.S. and Canada, highlighting the driving forces behind the two nations' enduring security cooperation. Ms. Cohen also offers an inside look at Canada's latest defense commitments and the implications for the Arctic region.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 13:49
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92303
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111778717.mp3
    Length: 00:20:28
    Location: ANCHORAGE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Arctic Connections | Canada and the North American Arctic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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