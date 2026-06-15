KMC Update – Wounded Warrior Project and First Sergeants

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92302" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Becca Coleman, Wounded Warrior Project international outreach specialist, shares what the Wounded Warrior Project provides service members on June 11, 2026. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Valerie Groupp, 435th Communications Operations Group and 1st Engineering Installation Squadron first sergeant, provides a tip for junior enlisted members and a personal experience on June 12, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)