A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Becca Coleman, Wounded Warrior Project international outreach specialist, shares what the Wounded Warrior Project provides service members on June 11, 2026. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Valerie Groupp, 435th Communications Operations Group and 1st Engineering Installation Squadron first sergeant, provides a tip for junior enlisted members and a personal experience on June 12, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 09:52
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92302
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111778001.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update – Wounded Warrior Project and First Sergeants, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.