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    KMC Update – Wounded Warrior Project and First Sergeants

    KMC Update – Wounded Warrior Project and First Sergeants

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.16.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Becca Coleman, Wounded Warrior Project international outreach specialist, shares what the Wounded Warrior Project provides service members on June 11, 2026. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Valerie Groupp, 435th Communications Operations Group and 1st Engineering Installation Squadron first sergeant, provides a tip for junior enlisted members and a personal experience on June 12, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 09:52
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92302
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111778001.mp3
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMC Update – Wounded Warrior Project and First Sergeants, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    resources
    Wounded Warrior Project
    KMC
    support
    First Sergeant

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