NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 15, 2026) This is a 15-second radio spot highlighting the upcoming Navy Entertainment show in July. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 03:57
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92291
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111777610.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Souda Bay Spot MWR Navy Entertainment, by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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