NEWSCAST June 12, 2026: 9th Mission Support Command Provides Typhoon Relief & NSA Stirling Established

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 12, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield reports on 9th Mission Support Command providing typhoon support in the Northern Mariana Islands and the establishment of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Stirling in Perth, Western Australia, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 12, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 00:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92276
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111774157.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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