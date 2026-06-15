(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST June 12, 2026: 9th Mission Support Command Provides Typhoon Relief & NSA Stirling Established

    NEWSCAST June 12, 2026: 9th Mission Support Command Provides Typhoon Relief & NSA Stirling Established

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.11.2026

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 12, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield reports on 9th Mission Support Command providing typhoon support in the Northern Mariana Islands and the establishment of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Stirling in Perth, Western Australia, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 12, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 00:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92276
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111774157.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST June 12, 2026: 9th Mission Support Command Provides Typhoon Relief & NSA Stirling Established, by SA Rowan Dangerfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9th Mission Support Command
    AFN Sasebo Japan
    Perth Australia
    Northern Mariana Islands
    7th Fleet
    Commander Fleet Activities - Sasebo"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio