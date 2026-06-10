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    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - SSCF Class of 2026 Graduates

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - SSCF Class of 2026 Graduates

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    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Audio by Jacqueline Hames 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    On May 21st, nineteen fellows, along with their families and friends, gathered at the Warfighting Acquisition University’s (WarU) Scott Hall to celebrate the graduation of the Senior Service College Fellowship (SSCF) class of 2026.

    The SSCF program is a 10-month senior leadership development opportunity sponsored by the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center’s Director, Acquisition Career Management Office. It provides leadership acquisition training to prepare senior-level civilians in the grades of GS-14/15 (or broadband equivalent) for leadership roles.

    Read the story at https://asc.army.mil/web/foundation-of-mastery-sscf-class-of-2026-graduates/.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 17:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92272
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111771705.mp3
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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