Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - SSCF Class of 2026 Graduates

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On May 21st, nineteen fellows, along with their families and friends, gathered at the Warfighting Acquisition University’s (WarU) Scott Hall to celebrate the graduation of the Senior Service College Fellowship (SSCF) class of 2026.



The SSCF program is a 10-month senior leadership development opportunity sponsored by the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center’s Director, Acquisition Career Management Office. It provides leadership acquisition training to prepare senior-level civilians in the grades of GS-14/15 (or broadband equivalent) for leadership roles.



Read the story at https://asc.army.mil/web/foundation-of-mastery-sscf-class-of-2026-graduates/.