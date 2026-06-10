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    Youth Summer Camps Spot

    Youth Summer Camps Spot

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.10.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A 15-second audio advertisement highlights the upcoming youth summer camps at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2026. The camps provide military children an opportunity to develop new skills and connect with peers in a fun, safe environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92269
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111769623.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Youth Summer Camps Spot, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Youth Summer Camps

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