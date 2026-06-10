A 15-second audio advertisement highlights the upcoming youth summer camps at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2026. The camps provide military children an opportunity to develop new skills and connect with peers in a fun, safe environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 09:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92269
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111769623.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Youth Summer Camps Spot, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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