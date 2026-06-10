A radio news segment highlights Ramstein Flag 2026 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2026. A radio news segment highlights Ramstein Flag 2026 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 10, 2026. The large-scale, multi-domain exercise is in its third year, bringing Allied air forces together to conduct combined air operations across northern and southern Europe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 09:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92268
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111769614.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News Ramstein Flag 2026, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.