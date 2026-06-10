Spangdahlem Radio News CPR and AED Procedures

A radio news segment highlights CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) procedures at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 8, 2026. The segment outlines basic lifesaving skills to prepare Airmen and their families for medical emergencies. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 09:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92264
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111769547.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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