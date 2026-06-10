Radio News 260615

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 12, 2026) Radio News highlights Air Force squadron at Camp Lemonnier takes over East Africa airlift mission, replacing C-130H aircraft with Flying Jennies. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 06:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92260
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111769397.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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