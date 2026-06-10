A 30-second radio spot promoting the ban of nicotine pouches in France that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 12, 2026, to June 12, 2027. This ban includes non-medically approved oral nicotine products such as pouches, marbles, chewing gums, pellets, and liquids. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 07:36
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92258
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111769386.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot – Nicotine Pouches Banned in France, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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