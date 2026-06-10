AFN Naples Radio News - RAFL26 & 86th AW CoC

260612-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 11, 2026) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise Ramstein Flag 2026 (RAFL26) and the U.S. Air Force 86th Airlift Wing change of command ceremony. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 05:25
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92255
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111769353.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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