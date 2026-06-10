260610-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 10, 2026) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 and a ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard D-Day Memorial. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 07:27
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92254
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111769348.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - BALTOPS 26 & Coast Guard D-Day Memorial, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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