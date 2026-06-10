Iron Mike Drop Zone Landing - News In One June 12, 2026

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U.S. and Allied service members performed a commemorative airborne parachute jump onto the Iron Mike Drop Zone, a historic parachute landing site, in remembrance of the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at Sainte-Mère-Église.



(U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana)