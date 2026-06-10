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    Iron Mike Drop Zone Landing - News In One June 12, 2026

    Iron Mike Drop Zone Landing - News In One June 12, 2026

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    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.10.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. and Allied service members performed a commemorative airborne parachute jump onto the Iron Mike Drop Zone, a historic parachute landing site, in remembrance of the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at Sainte-Mère-Église.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 07:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92253
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111769346.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Mike Drop Zone Landing - News In One June 12, 2026, by A1C Novah Nzeyimana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Iron Mike Drop Zone
    Airborne Operation Paratroopers
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    News in One
    AFN
    D-Day 2026

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