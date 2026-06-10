Iron Mike Drop Zone Landing - News In One June 12, 2026

In this News In One:
U.S. and Allied service members performed a commemorative airborne parachute jump onto the Iron Mike Drop Zone, a historic parachute landing site, in remembrance of the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at Sainte-Mère-Église.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 07:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92253
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111769346.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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