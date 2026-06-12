On this Pacific Pulse: In Palau, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visited the Republic of Palau and met with Palau's President; In Guam, the newest Air National Guard Squadron in over 25 years passed it's first comprehensive readiness evaluation inspection; and in Alaska, Red Flag Alaska 26-2 continues operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 22:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92244
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111768873.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: June 12, 2026, by A1C Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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