Pacific Pulse: June 12, 2026

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On this Pacific Pulse: In Palau, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visited the Republic of Palau and met with Palau's President; In Guam, the newest Air National Guard Squadron in over 25 years passed it's first comprehensive readiness evaluation inspection; and in Alaska, Red Flag Alaska 26-2 continues operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.