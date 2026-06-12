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    Pacific Pulse: June 12, 2026

    Pacific Pulse: June 12, 2026

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    JAPAN

    06.07.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Teresa Figueroa 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Palau, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visited the Republic of Palau and met with Palau's President; In Guam, the newest Air National Guard Squadron in over 25 years passed it's first comprehensive readiness evaluation inspection; and in Alaska, Red Flag Alaska 26-2 continues operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 22:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92244
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111768873.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: June 12, 2026, by A1C Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Palau
    INDOPACAM
    guam
    Alaska
    IndoPacificCommand

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