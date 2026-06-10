Radio Spot: Father's Day Brunch

A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the Father's Day Brunch. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ayanna J. Mahurin)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 12:28
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92243
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111767330.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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