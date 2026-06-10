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    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 3 Ep 3

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 3 Ep 3

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Audio by Francis Lee Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    Army Historian, Dr. Charles Bowery, discusses Army contributions to America over the last 250 years.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 12:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92242
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111767329.mp3
    Length: 00:50:46
    Artist Interview with Charles Bowery
    Composer CMH Lee Reynolds
    Album How the Army Shaped America
    Track # 1
    Year 2026
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 3 Ep 3, by Francis Lee Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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