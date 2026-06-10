(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The LOGSTAT: Life of a Sustainer at CGSC

    The LOGSTAT: Life of a Sustainer at CGSC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #56: Making the transition from company grade to field grade for an officer begins with their next chapter of education. The core of this Intermediate Level Education (ILE) for Army majors is located at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College (CGSC). For future students heading off to the course, CPT Garett Pyle meets with MAJ Steven Shak, a recent CGSC student, to discuss what sustainment students should expect at resident CGSC and how they can prepare to be successful while at ILE.

    U.S. Army CGSC Homepage: https://www.army.mil/CGSC

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 10:06
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92240
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111766613.mp3
    Length: 00:36:43
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LOGSTAT: Life of a Sustainer at CGSC, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio