The LOGSTAT: Life of a Sustainer at CGSC

Episode #56: Making the transition from company grade to field grade for an officer begins with their next chapter of education. The core of this Intermediate Level Education (ILE) for Army majors is located at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College (CGSC). For future students heading off to the course, CPT Garett Pyle meets with MAJ Steven Shak, a recent CGSC student, to discuss what sustainment students should expect at resident CGSC and how they can prepare to be successful while at ILE.
U.S. Army CGSC Homepage: https://www.army.mil/CGSC
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 10:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92240
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111766613.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:43
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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